Jaguars DB Jalen Ramsey undergoes surgery

Published: Jun 16, 2017 at 06:45 AM

One half of Jacksonville's promising young cornerback duo is on the mend.

Jalen Ramsey went under the knife to repair what the team is calling a "core muscle injury that developed during organized team activities." According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, there is no specific timetable for Ramsey's return, but the recovery is not expected to overlap the start of the regular season.

Ramsey released a statement via Jaguars.com:

"To all my supporters and fans, I want you to know that I chose to undergo surgery to treat a minor injury that was very successful. I want to and will be the best version of myself that I can be for the upcoming 2017 season.

"I will attack this rehab, refine my body and work as hard as I ever have to become the best Defensive Back in this league and to make everyone, including my family, teammates and city, proud of who I am.

"I can't wait to be back on the field with the team and show the world how we're rocking this year."

With all the pressure mounting on Jacksonville's defense to be great, nipping any nagging injury in the bud during the summer break was the right move. Ramsey, who played up to lofty expectations last year with a pair of interceptions (one brought back for a touchdown), 14 pass breakups, a forced fumble and 55 solo tackles. The club spent lavishly this offseason atop the cornerback market, pairing Ramsey with former Texans standout A.J. Bouye in order to build on their strengths.

Most of the time, core muscle injuries simply need rest and time. With a month-and-a-half break coming up, Ramsey has just that.

