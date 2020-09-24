Jaguars' D.J. Chark trending upward ahead of battle vs. Dolphins

D.J. Chark's status is headed in the right direction ahead of Thursday night's game against the Miami Dolphins.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning that Chark, who is dealing with chest and back injuries, is trending upward, but no final decision on his status will be made until closer to kickoff.

The wide receiver was officially listed as questionable.

The Jags' top receiver, Chark has 109 yards on seven catches (on seven targets) with a TD through two games this season.

With Byron Jones officially ruled out for Miami, if Chark can go, the field-stretching weapon should feast against a secondary that got burned deep a lot by Buffalo last week.