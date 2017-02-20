Jaguars cut defensive lineman Jared Odrick

The Jags notified Jared Odrick on Monday he will be released, the defensive lineman's agent, David Canter, announced on Twitter. The team confirmed the cut shortly after.
Odrick signed a five-year, $42.5 million contract with Jacksonville, with $22 million guaranteed, in 2015. The Jags will save $8.5 million by releasing the 29-year-old veteran. He will immediately become a free agent.
Odrick missed 10 games in 2016 due to injury, and compiled 6.5 sacks and 41 tackles in two seasons in Jacksonville. He led the Jags in sacks in 2015 with 5.5.
Entering his eighth season, Odrick has the versatility to play multiple spots along the defensive line. He should get some interest on the open market as a rotational player, but wasn't worth the money the Jags invested.