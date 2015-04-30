Around the NFL

Jaguars could trade up into late stages of first round

Published: Apr 30, 2015 at 05:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The intrigue surrounding the top of the first round looms large as we creep toward Thursday night's NFL Draft, but there could also be some shuffling at the back end of Round 1.

The Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 3 are a wild card -- as general manager Dave Caldwell showed last year when he slow played the world with his Blake Bortles selection. The Jags could select anyone from Leonard Williams to Amari Cooper to Dante Fowler Jr. at No. 3.

After their early pick, the Jags might not be done with their Thursday night moves. NFL Media columnist Michael Silver said on NFL Network's Path to the Draft that the Jags could move up from the second pick to target certain players.

"Keep an eye on the Jaguars late in the first round," Silver said. "There are a couple of players that they might target, if they are still there in the 20s, they may try to trade their fourth overall pick in the second round and move up to get back into the draft."

Trading back into the first round could be beneficial for a team like the Jags who need to stockpile talent -- it also gives them an extra fifth-year option on that player.

If they pass on a receiver early, Caldwell could target another young stud in the middle of a draft that could see as many as five or six pass-catchers go during a first-round run.

There might be several teams at the back end of the draft who would gladly move down several spots and pick up an extra selection down the line -- the Packers at 30, for instance, seem like a prime candidate to move back prior to the end Thursday's round.

