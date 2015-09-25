Jaguars confident Yeldon can handle heavy workload

One thing abundantly clear from the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins: The Jags plan to work rookie running back T.J. Yeldon hard.
The rookie carried the ball 25 times for 70 yards last Sunday. Bernard Pierce carried just three times in short yardage, gaining four yards. Denard Robinson had one carry before injuring his left knee. Rookie Corey Grant also had one carry for a yard.
"We thought as the game (against Miami) went on, he became more productive," offensive coordinator Greg Olson said of Yeldon, via ESPN.com. "We'll wait and see how the game (against New England) plays out. I think every game plays out differently. We talked before (the Miami game) with Gus (Bradley) and the offensive staff. Gus asked what we were thinking. We said if he got 20 carries or more, we think that would be a good day. We felt like, yeah, he's ready for that right now."
Yeldon hasn't been prolific in his first two games, rushing for just 3.3 yards per carry on 37 totes. However, he's flashed an ability to create creases and avoid negative plays. The rookie also has been apt in pass blocking as an every-down back, giving up just one pressure on 15 blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
With Robinson injured and Pierce not showing much production, expect Yeldon to be the workhorse Sunday against the New England Patriots and in the coming weeks.
"It just depends on the game," Olson said of Yeldon's snaps. "He certainly can handle that load."