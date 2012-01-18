Jaguars coach Mularkey adds three assistants to defensive staff

Published: Jan 18, 2012 at 07:44 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- New Jacksonville Jaguars coach Mike Mularkey has added three more assistants to his staff.

Mularkey retained Paul Spicer and Brandon Blaney, and hired former Jaguars defensive back Marlon McCree. Spicer is the assistant defensive line coach, Blaney is a defensive assistant, and McCree is the assistant secondary coach.

Also Wednesday, the Jaguars interviewed former Florida and Illinois coach Ron Zook for the special teams coordinator position. New owner Shahid Khan is a big Illini booster and supported Zook during his tenure with the school.

Spicer spent last season as a defensive assistant in Jacksonville, and Blaney was a defensive quality control coach. McCree served two coaching internships in training camp with the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos. McCree played eight seasons in the league, including his first three with the Jaguars.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

