Jaguars can't keep Blake Bortles as QB1; Cutler set for big year?

To be fair, the Bears did have a spectacular multi-purpose back in Matt Forte to lean on, and the presence of a stifling defense that routinely scored points on defensive returns (interceptions/fumbles) during that period. Considering how those teams were constructed, Cutler simply needed to make a big play or two in the passing game to lead the Bears to the winner's circle each week during the Smith era. Although his pass-happy play-callers -- particularly Mike Martz -- wanted Cutler to throw the ball all over the yard to take advantage of his exceptional arm talent, which inevitably led to a number of gaffes (his 63 interceptions from 2009 to 2012 tied him for fifth-most in the NFL in that span), the team was good enough to erase the mistakes.