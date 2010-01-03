Jaguars-Browns quicktake

It was over when ...
Jerome Harrison had over 100 yards rushing for the third straight game.
(Amy Sancetta / Associated Press)
Browns QB Derek Anderson connected with WR Mohamed Massaquoi for 14 yards on third-and-11 with 5:28 remaining. The key conversion allowed Cleveland to milk three more minutes off the clock before Phil Dawson's 33-yard field goal at the 2:17 mark extended the lead to 23-10.
Game ball
Browns RB Jerome Harrison capped off an impressive three-game performance by carrying 33 times for 127 yards and a touchdown. For his final three games, Harrison, who had been injured and was a backup most of the season, rushed for 561 yards.
Key Stat
Cleveland dictated the tempo of the game by rushing for 214 yards.
Noteworthy
The Jaguars were eliminated from playoff contention after finishing the season with a four-game losing streak, their longest of the year. ... The Browns won their fourth straight for the first time since 1994 when they won five straight. ... Josh Cribbs rushed six times for 47 yards and a touchdown. ... Jaguars TE Zach Miller had two touchdown catches.