Jaguars bring back veteran DE Hayward to help pass rush

Defensive end Reggie Hayward signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, keeping him with the team for a sixth season.
Hayward, who broke an ankle in last season's opener, will make a little more than the veteran minimum of $850,000. He had been an unrestricted free agent, but his return gives the Jaguars added depth in case free-agent signee Aaron Kampman is slow to return from knee surgery.
"I met with the St. Louis Rams. I flew around, met with a few organizations," Hayward told the Jaguars' official Web site. "There were definitely some looks out there.
"I favor Jacksonville," he added. "Do you really want to pick up and move? Do you really want to try to join another team and spark a new fire with another team or stay where you're established? I've got some things I haven't gotten done here, especially coming off that injury."
A third-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos in 2001, Hayward has started 59 games in nine NFL seasons. He has 39.5 sacks, including 17.5 with the Jaguars.
"There isn't pressure on me to be that headline defensive end, but I still expect to be that guy," said Hayward, who also tore an Achilles tendon during the 2006 season opener. "I put a lot of pressure on myself."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.