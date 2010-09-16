Jaguars bring back TE Wilford, waive WR Matthews

Published: Sep 16, 2010 at 01:23 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars have signed tight end Ernest Wilford and waived first-year wide receiver John Matthews.

Wilford signed a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum Thursday, reuniting him with the team with which he spent five seasons. The Jaguars waived Wilford on Sept. 4, not wanting to guarantee his contract if he was on the 53-man roster for the season opener.

Wilford, a fourth-round draft pick by the Jaguars in 2004, played four seasons in Jacksonville. He spent 2008 with the Miami Dolphins, then rejoined the Jaguars before last season. He had 11 receptions for 123 yards and one touchdown last season.

Matthews was on the Jaguars' practice squad early last week, then elevated when Jarett Dillard suffered a second stress fracture in his left foot.

