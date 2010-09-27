Jaguars bring back Alexander, cut Coe in secondary switch

Published: Sep 27, 2010 at 07:32 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars are revamping their beleaguered secondary.

The team waived defensive back Michael Coe on Monday, one day after he was beat for a 61-yard touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, and re-signed safety Gerald Alexander.

The Jaguars also signed veteran linebacker Eric Alexander, who spent six seasons with the New England Patriots, and added former St. Louis Rams quarterback Keith Null to the practice squad. A sixth-round draft pick in 2009, Null started four games last season and threw three touchdowns and nine interceptions.

To make room for Eric Alexander and Null, the Jaguars released tight end Ernest Wilford and waived quarterback Brett Ratliff from the practice squad.

Gerald Alexander started 10 games for the Jaguars in 2009, but he was released in final cuts earlier this month. They brought him back because Anthony Smith is sidelined with a toe injury and safeties Sean Considine and Courtney Greene struggled in lopsided losses to the San Diego Chargers and Eagles.

Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio said Alexander could play Sunday against the Colts.

