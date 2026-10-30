Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. wants to 'show everybody what I can do' amid trade rumors

With trade flurries already falling before we’ve hit Halloween, rumors will continue to fly ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.

Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has seen his name bandied about in trade chatter for more than a year. As the former 1,000-yard player becomes even more of an afterthought in Jacksonville, those rumors will persist.

“I feel like I still know what I can do, I just have to go out there and do it,” Thomas said Thursday, via The Florida Times-Union. “Show everybody what I can do.”

Following a sensational rookie season in 2024, in which he went for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, the former first-rounder has struggled under coach Liam Coen. Last year, drops and inconsistent play dotted Thomas’ season. He generated 707 yards and two TDs in 2025.

His playing time has decreased even more in 2026. Through six games, he’s generated 105 yards on nine catches with one score, for a 17.5-yard-per-game average.