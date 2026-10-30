Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. wants to 'show everybody what I can do' amid trade rumors
With trade flurries already falling before we’ve hit Halloween, rumors will continue to fly ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.
Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has seen his name bandied about in trade chatter for more than a year. As the former 1,000-yard player becomes even more of an afterthought in Jacksonville, those rumors will persist.
“I feel like I still know what I can do, I just have to go out there and do it,” Thomas said Thursday, via The Florida Times-Union. “Show everybody what I can do.”
Following a sensational rookie season in 2024, in which he went for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, the former first-rounder has struggled under coach Liam Coen. Last year, drops and inconsistent play dotted Thomas’ season. He generated 707 yards and two TDs in 2025.
His playing time has decreased even more in 2026. Through six games, he’s generated 105 yards on nine catches with one score, for a 17.5-yard-per-game average.
RELATED CONTENT
Thomas’ place on the pecking order was highlighted by his second-half benching in Jacksonville's Week 6 loss to Houston. The wideout hasn’t caught a pass in the past two games.
Sitting well behind Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers, Thomas has even been bypassed by sixth-round rookie Josh Cameron. Two-way threat Travis Hunter is also in line for more snaps on offense.
The pecking order has made Thomas as a clear trade candidate if the Jags receive any worthwhile offers.
“Everybody is entitled to their own opinion,” Thomas said. “I just go out there and do what I do. Go out there and be the best player I can be.”
Right now, it’s not even certain he’ll see much of the field to make a turnaround possible in Jacksonville. A fresh start for the wideout would make sense for all parties, assuming the Jags get any sort of decent offer ahead of the trade deadline.