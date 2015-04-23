Jaguars' Blake Bortles says his arm 'deteriorated' from overuse

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- ESPN.com reported that Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles said his arm "deteriorated" last season because of overuse during his rookie season.
- The Rock Hill Herald reported on the South Carolina High School League's unanimous decision to abolish a rule that allowed football players to play a maximum eight quarters of sub-varsity and varsity football in a week.
- WFRV-TV in Green Bay profiled University of Illinois professor Beth Richie, one of advisors to the NFL on personal conduct issues who talked at St. Norbert College on Wednesday.
- Yahoo! Sports remembered the passing of former NFL safety and Army Ranger Pat Tillman, who died 11 years ago Wednesday.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor