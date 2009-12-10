Jaguars blacked out for ninth time in 2009; Chiefs receive extension

Not even a five-game home winning streak, an in-state opponent and playoff implications could prevent the Jacksonville Jaguars from another local television blackout.
The Jaguars (7-5) failed to sell out Sunday's home game against the Miami Dolphins (6-6), prompting the team's ninth blackout (including preseason) in 2009. The game will not be televised in Jacksonville or in secondary markets that include Gainesville, Daytona Beach, Orlando, Fla., and Savannah, Ga.
The Jaguars believed winning would help the small-market franchise sell tickets in a tough economy, but last weekend's game against the Houston Texans drew the smallest announced crowd (42,079) in franchise history.
Team officials are hoping to sell out next Thursday night's home finale against the unbeaten AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts.
The NFL granted the Kansas City Chiefs another 24 hours to sell out Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills in order to avoid a local TV blackout. The Chiefs must sell 3,500 seats by 1 p.m. ET Friday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.