Jaguars, Bills will be first targets of L.A. stadium builder

LOS ANGELES -- The company behind a plan to lure the NFL back to Los Angeles said Tuesday that the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills are the first teams it will try to relocate to Southern California.
Majestic Realty Co. managing partner John Semcken said the company is still considering at least seven franchises for a new stadium in the city of Industry, some 25 miles east of Los Angeles. They also include the San Francisco 49ers, San Diego Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis Rams and Oakland Raiders.
"Jacksonville and Buffalo are two teams in very, very small markets," Semcken said. "They are teams that have either outdated stadiums or are having trouble filling their stadiums or both."
Semcken also said Majestic chief executive Ed Roski's preference is to find owners willing to sell their franchise to a consortium of investors that he would lead, rather than buying a minority stake in a team that would move with its existing majority owner at the helm.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press