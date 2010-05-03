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Jaguars backup LB Smith out for 2010 season with right knee injury

Published: May 03, 2010 at 11:09 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars linebacker Bryan Smith, a third-year pro from McNeese State, has torn a ligament in his right knee and will miss the 2010 season.

Smith injured his knee during minicamp Sunday and was carted off the field. Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio initially believed it was a sprain, but he said tests Monday revealed more significant damage.

Smith played in six games last season for Jacksonville and had two starts before going on injured reserve in late November because of a shoulder problem. He had nine tackles.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

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