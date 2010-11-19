Jaguars avoid local TV blackout for seventh consecutive time

Published: Nov 19, 2010 at 08:25 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars sold enough tickets to avoid a blackout, giving the small-market franchise seven consecutive home games on local television.

Tickets still remain for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, but Jacksonville avoided a blackout thanks to a 24-hour extension from the NFL.

The Jaguars blacked out nine of 10 home games last season, making them the poster child for slumping ticket sales and creating talk that Jacksonville might not be a viable NFL market. But the team stepped up ticket-selling efforts in the past year and avoided more blackouts.

Jacksonville has two home games remaining -- against Oakland (Dec. 12) and Washington (Dec. 26) -- and has to sell more than 7,500 remaining non-premium seats for each game to avoid a blackout.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Kickoff Game: Four things to watch for in Lions-Chiefs

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Detroit Lions open the 2023 NFL Season at the reign Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.
news

NFL launches 'NFL PREM1ERE' jersey patch program to commemorate each rookie's first game

Today, the National Football League announced the launch of NFL PREM1ERE, the League's first-ever jersey patch program created to recognize and celebrate each rookie's first game in the NFL.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) out for Week 1 vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow says he's 'ready to go' ahead of season opener vs. Browns

Joe Burrow has healed from his calf strain and told reporters he's ready to play in the Bengals' season opener Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.