Jaguars aren't looking to trade Sims-Walker, Del Rio says

Published: Oct 11, 2010

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio called trade speculation surrounding wide receiver Mike Sims-Walker "garbage."

Del Rio lashed out Monday at talk that the Jaguars might be willing to trade Sims-Walker, who has two reception-less games this season.

"I actually called out one of the people that was involved in some of that being spread, because that's garbage," Del Rio said. "False, not credible, and it's disappointing to see stuff like that just go out, be thrown out there haphazardly without anybody checking any sources.

"I'm disappointed that something like that would be out there for us to discuss. He's done a great job of continuing to play. ... We like the way he's working. There are no issues here. There are some being manufactured outside the building."

Sims-Walker has 16 receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns this season. He expressed frustration last week after twice going without a catch in four games, but he made it clear he wouldn't complain about it and that he just wanted a bigger role in Jacksonville's offense.

"I'd like to be more involved, but I don't make the play-calls around here, and I don't make the decisions to throw the ball," Sims-Walker said. "It's kind of like it's out of my control. I've just got to roll with the punches for right now."

Sims-Walker caught four passes for 46 yards against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, including a 7-yarder for a touchdown that put the Jaguars ahead for good in a 36-26 victory.

