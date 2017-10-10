Jaguars appreciate Fournette's 'crazy' run at Mitchell

The Jaguars have shown us in short glimpses all season that they are tired of being the butt of jokes around the league. The team faked a punt while up 37-0 over the Ravens a few weeks back unapologetically. After Fournette's bring it on moment, he busted out a 90-yard touchdown run with two minutes remaining. At that time, the Jaguars were already up two scores and the Steelers had no way of stopping the clock. But rightfully, no one is blaming them.