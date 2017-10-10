Around the NFL

Jaguars appreciate Fournette's 'crazy' run at Mitchell

Published: Oct 10, 2017 at 01:18 AM

With about 10:50 to go in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Steelers-Jaguars game, rookie running back Leonard Fournette passed into the open field with only Pittsburgh safety Mike Mitchell in his line of sight.

Mitchell, according to Fournette, had been needling him all afternoon. Anticipating the contact, Fournette did something reserved for your favorite WWE superstars: He waved his left arm at Mitchell, inviting the safety to speed up for their head-on collision near midfield.

Fournette's teammate, wide receiver Marqise Lee, speaks for all of us:

"Leonard's crazy," Lee told ESPN.com. "It just shows you the energy and things that he has for the game."

The Jaguars have shown us in short glimpses all season that they are tired of being the butt of jokes around the league. The team faked a punt while up 37-0 over the Ravens a few weeks back unapologetically. After Fournette's bring it on moment, he busted out a 90-yard touchdown run with two minutes remaining. At that time, the Jaguars were already up two scores and the Steelers had no way of stopping the clock. But rightfully, no one is blaming them.

In the past, the younger versions of this current Jaguars team seemed to lack this killer instinct, or at least had not developed it yet at the NFL level. It was undoubtedly something that head coach Doug Marrone and Tom Coughlin wanted to bring to the roster when they arrived this offseason.

General manager Dave Caldwell brought in the pieces to make it work defensively, allowing this punishing, downhill rushing offense (think: Rex Ryan's wildest dream) to control the clock and demoralize opponents once the fourth quarter hits. Fournette calling his shot against one of the league's hardest hitting safeties may just come to symbolize what the league is finding out: This is not a Jaguars team content with being kicked around anymore.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys ST coordinator John Fassel considering 'anybody else on earth' for potential kicker addition

The Dallas Cowboys currently have only Tristan Vizcaino on the roster as far as kickers go. However, special teams coordinator John Fassel said over the weekend the club is ready to turn over every rock to find competition at the kicker position.

news

Titans RB Tyjae Spears dismisses concerns about ACL issue: 'Nothing wrong with me. I'm healthy'

Tennessee Titans rookie running back Tyjae Spears dismissed concerns over his ACL while speaking during rookie minicamp, stating repeatedly that he is healthy.

news

RB Jahmyr Gibbs ignoring criticism over Lions picking him in first round: 'Everybody's entitled to their opinion'

After running back Jahmyr Gibbs was drafted No. 12 overall by the Lions, many wondered if Detroit reached for a RB too early in the draft. Responding to the criticism, Gibbs said this weekend that he "doesn't care" what people think about where he was picked, as "everybody's entitled to their opinion."

news

Saints HC Dennis Allen says there's 'absolutely' a chance TE Foster Moreau could participate in OTAs

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen believes there's "absolutely" a chance tight end Foster Moreau could participate in OTAs.

news

Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr. on position change: 'I'm super excited'

Houston Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr. says he's "super excited" to make a position change from linebacker to defensive end.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, May 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL community celebrates Mother's Day

It's Mother's Day and the NFL community made sure to celebrate moms all over the world.

news

Broncos' Sean Payton 'hopeful' Javonte Williams is ready for training camp: He's doing 'extremely well'

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton delivered the most optimistic news yet regarding running back Javonte Williams' recovery from an October knee injury that cut short his 2022 season.

news

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn clarifies Micah Parsons' role: 'He's a pass-rushing linebacker'

As the Cowboys' offseason training begins, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn spoke with media on Saturday and talked about the role Micah Parsons will play during the 2023 season.

news

Lions QB Hendon Hooker says he's taking 'mental reps' in Detroit's rookie minicamp

Despite suffering a torn ACL in November 2022, Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker says he's taking "mental reps" in Detroit's rookie minicamp.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, May 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills rookie TE Dalton Kincaid happy to take the field after dealing with a back injury

After battling a back injury since early December, Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid says feels good after his first practice as a pro.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More