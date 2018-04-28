Jaguars add to QB room, select Tanner Lee at No. 203

Around the NFL

Marc Sessler

The Jacksonville Jaguars have plucked up a quarterback.

The team on Saturday selected Nebraska's Tanner Lee with their sixth-round pick (No. 203 overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pound Lee boasts a strong arm, but struggled with accuracy at the collegiate level.

"He's interesting," one scout told Bob McGinn of BobMcGinnFootball.com. "He's just so inconsistent."

Lee's scouting report is littered with concerning weaknesses -- "brings trouble upon himself," and "oblivious to edge pressure and freezes under duress from interior rush" -- but plenty of college players hit the NFL with areas of need.

In Jacksonville, Lee joins a quarterback room led by starter Blake Bortles ahead of Cody Kessler. It's up to Lee to convince Jacksonville that he can be trusted at the NFL level.

