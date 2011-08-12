 Skip to main content
Jaguars add more defense by landing DE Roth

Published: Aug 11, 2011 at 09:15 PM

The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken another step toward revamping their defense by agreeing to terms with free-agent pass rusher Matt Roth.

Roth, who had 7.5 sacks the last two seasons for the Cleveland Browns, is expected to sign a one-year contract that a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora is worth $3 million and join the Jaguars on Friday. He likely will start opposite former college teammate Aaron Kampman.

Kampman is coming off knee surgery, and although the Jaguars like Jeremy Mincey and Austen Lane, neither has Roth's experience. Roth has 271 tackles, 20 sacks and six forced fumbles in seven seasons, playing his first five years with the Miami Dolphins. He played outside linebacker in Cleveland's 3-4 defense, but he'll be an end in Jacksonville.

Roth becomes the fourth new starter on a Jaguars defense that allowed a franchise-record 419 points in 2010.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

