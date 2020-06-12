Around the NFL

Friday, Jun 12, 2020

Jaguars add 2013 fifth-round pick Denard Robinson to staff

Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Denard Robinson hasn't occupied an NFL sideline since 2016. Thanks to his former employer, that's about to change.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Friday that Robinson, whom the team selected with the 135th pick in 2013, has joined the coaching staff as an offensive quality control coach.

A former star quarterback at Michigan, Robinson was drafted as a running back and played multiple positions his first season in Duval County, seeing action on both offense and special teams. He bounced back from a subpar rookie year to produce a stellar sophomore campaign, starting at running back in nine of his 13 appearances, and accumulating 582 rush yards and four TDs on 135 carries and 23 receptions for 124 yards.

Over the next two seasons, injuries began to take their toll, resulting in Robinson tallying a combined 410 rush yards and 186 receiving yards in 25 games (four starts). Following his release after the 2016 campaign, Robinson tried out for the Bears and Jets in the summer of 2017 but wouldn't play again until 2019 for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football, where his season was also cut short by injury.

Robinson spent last fall as an offensive analyst and special teams assistant at Jacksonville University.

