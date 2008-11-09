Jags WR Jones leaves win over Lions with thigh bruise

DETROIT -- Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Matt Jones injured his thigh against the Detroit Lions and left the game in the third quarter.
Jones had a team-high five receptions for 62 yards Sunday when he was sidelined after helping the Jaguars take a 24-point lead.
Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio said after the game that the injury wasn't serious and the receiver could have returned.
In July, Jones was charged with cocaine possession. He later agreed to enter a drug treatment program that could erase the charge against him. The NFL suspended Jones for three games, but he appealed and awaits a ruling.
