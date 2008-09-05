Jags' Williams returns to practice, but fellow WR Porter limited

Published: Sep 05, 2008 at 09:53 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars wide receiver Reggie Williams returned to practice, while teammate Jerry Porter was held out of part of the workout on Thursday.

Jerry Porter, WR
Jacksonville Jaguars

Height: 6-2

Weight: 220

College: West Virginia

Experience: 8

Williams, who had arthroscopic knee surgery Aug. 1 and missed most of training camp and part of the preseason, sat out Wednesday's practice because of a sore hamstring. He was back on the field Thursday and participated fully.

Porter, though, may have had a setback.

He had surgery to repair a torn hamstring in mid-July and missed all of camp and the preseason. He practiced Monday for the first time since surgery and went through full drills on Wednesday. But he was held out because of the hamstring on Thursday.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to undergo tests Sunday after exiting win vs. Washington with knee injury

﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ suffered a potentially serious injury early in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Washington Football Team. The Ravens RB was helped off the field, putting no weight on his left leg. The severity of the injury remained unclear after the game.
news

NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2021': Five things the voters got wrong

The players have spoken. Now what did they get wrong? Jeremy Bergman provides five items that he believes should have been handled differently by the "Top 100 Players of 2021" voters.
news

Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 10-1: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reigns as No. 1 ranked player

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2021 NFL season.
news

Colts QB Sam Ehlinger to miss about 4 weeks with sprained ACL

Colts QB ﻿Sam Ehlinger﻿ avoided a worst-case scenario but won't be ready for the start of the 2021 season. Ian Rapoport reports that Ehlinger sprained his ACL and will miss about four weeks, but won't need surgery.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW