Jags' Williams returns to practice, but fellow WR Porter limited

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars wide receiver Reggie Williams returned to practice, while teammate Jerry Porter was held out of part of the workout on Thursday.
Height: 6-2
Weight: 220
College: West Virginia
Experience: 8
Williams, who had arthroscopic knee surgery Aug. 1 and missed most of training camp and part of the preseason, sat out Wednesday's practice because of a sore hamstring. He was back on the field Thursday and participated fully.
Porter, though, may have had a setback.
He had surgery to repair a torn hamstring in mid-July and missed all of camp and the preseason. He practiced Monday for the first time since surgery and went through full drills on Wednesday. But he was held out because of the hamstring on Thursday.
