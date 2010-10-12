Jags, Titans tussle in critical AFC South tilt

Published: Oct 12, 2010 at 03:14 PM

Maurice Jones-Drew is playing well.

(Paul Abell / Associated Press)

The storyline
Amazingly, all four teams in the AFC South are tied at 3-2. This is the best division in football, but can the Jaguars really keep pace?

Why you should watch
The Titans' defensive line is flat out dominating people and Chris Johnson is back on track. Only two teams have given up more points than the Jaguars.

Did you know?
The Titans are 10-5 against AFC South opponents as a starter. ... Tennessee's Kenny Britt has a TD catch in three consecutive games. ... Jaguars CB Rashean Mathis has six interceptions against the Titans -- his most vs. any opponent. ... Jacksonville is 6-2 at home on Monday Night Football.

