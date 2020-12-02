Jags sticking with Mike Glennon as starting QB despite healthy Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew﻿'s thumb injury is healed, but the Jacksonville Jaguars will continue to ride veteran Mike Glennon﻿.

Coach Doug Marrone told reporters Wednesday that Glennon will start Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Marrone added that Minshew's thumb is fine, and trainers said the QB should be full-go in practice. Last week, the Jags coach said he wanted Minshew to have a full week of practice before he could return to the starting lineup. Even though the second-year signal-caller should get that this week, he'll remain on the bench.

The Jags saw enough positive from Glennon's first start to give the veteran a longer look.

The 30-year-old threw for 235 yards with two TDs, zero INTs and a 96.7 passer rating in the 27-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Statistically, Glennon wasn't much different than Minshew, who averaged 265.0 yards per game with 13 TDs, 5 INTs and a 94.4 passer rating in seven starts. Both were much better than rookie Jake Luton﻿, who struggled in three starts.

Jacksonville prefers Glennon's bigger arm to stretch the field, which might explain sticking with the veteran against Minnesota rather than turning back to Minshew.

Glennon made several big-time throws against Cleveland and didn't take a sack. For the 1-win Jags, it was enough to give it another spin.