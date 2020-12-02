Around the NFL

Jags sticking with Mike Glennon as starting QB despite healthy Gardner Minshew

Published: Dec 02, 2020 at 09:40 AM
Kevin Patra

Gardner Minshew﻿'s thumb injury is healed, but the Jacksonville Jaguars will continue to ride veteran Mike Glennon﻿.

Coach Doug Marrone told reporters Wednesday that Glennon will start Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Marrone added that Minshew's thumb is fine, and trainers said the QB should be full-go in practice. Last week, the Jags coach said he wanted Minshew to have a full week of practice before he could return to the starting lineup. Even though the second-year signal-caller should get that this week, he'll remain on the bench.

The Jags saw enough positive from Glennon's first start to give the veteran a longer look.

The 30-year-old threw for 235 yards with two TDs, zero INTs and a 96.7 passer rating in the 27-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Statistically, Glennon wasn't much different than Minshew, who averaged 265.0 yards per game with 13 TDs, 5 INTs and a 94.4 passer rating in seven starts. Both were much better than rookie Jake Luton﻿, who struggled in three starts.

Jacksonville prefers Glennon's bigger arm to stretch the field, which might explain sticking with the veteran against Minnesota rather than turning back to Minshew.

Glennon made several big-time throws against Cleveland and didn't take a sack. For the 1-win Jags, it was enough to give it another spin.

Marrone indicated that he could shuffle between quarterbacks for the final five games of the season. For this week, it's Glennon. If the veteran struggles, then perhaps Marrone will re-open Minshew Mania before 2020 is over for good.

news

Ravens RBs Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins not expected to play vs. Steelers

Baltimore Ravens running backs ﻿Mark Ingram﻿ and ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ are eligible to play Wednesday afternoon against the Steelers, but neither will be in Pittsburgh. 
news

Browns close facility, holding meetings remotely after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Cleveland announced early Wednesday morning that it closed its facility after being informed that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Alec Ingold: Raiders facing 'gut check' after blowout loss to Falcons

Las Vegas' loss to Atlanta could have been much worse if its defense didn't force five field goals. All Raiders players know they need to wash the bad taste away quickly.
news

Tyrod Taylor declined to file grievance against Chargers, doctor following punctured lung mishap

Tyrod Taylor won't pursue a complaint against the Los Angeles Chargers following the unfortunate punctured lung incident that forced him to miss games earlier this season.
news

Khalil Mack: Bears' pass rush struggles 'something that I take personally'

The Bears allowed Aaron Rodgers to do whatever he wanted on Sunday. Chicago's vaunted defense didn't record a single QB hit on the Packers' signal-caller, and Khalil Mack didn't earn a single pressure.
news

49ers TE George Kittle planning to return 'sooner than later' from broken foot

49ers TE George Kittle has an optimistic timeline for his return from a broken foot a month ago. Coupled with the impending return of QB Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers are hoping to turn around a mired 2020 season.
news

Colts P Rigoberto Sanchez announces cancer 'surgery went well'

One day after announcing he would have to undergo surgery for a cancerous tumor, Indianapolis Colts punter ﻿Rigoberto Sanchez﻿ stated Tuesday that his "surgery went well." 
news

Three things to watch for in Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers

In a rare Wednesday game, ﻿Robert Griffin and the Ravens (6-4) will take on ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ and the host Steelers (10-0) at 3:40 p.m. ET at Heinz Field on NBC. 
news

Ravens depart for Wednesday's Week 12 game at Pittsburgh

The Baltimore Ravens have departed for Pittsburgh and their Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET on NBC. 
news

Eagles HC Doug Pederson says he hasn't been 'reassured' on job status

Is Eagles head coach Doug Pederson officially on hot the hot seat following Philadelphia's latest loss? Pederson says he hasn't been "been reassured one way or the other" on his job status.
news

Kyle Shanahan: 49ers' multi-week stay in Arizona not a 'bonding' opportunity

The 49ers are expected to depart for Arizona on Wednesday, four days after learning that Santa Clara County, home to their stadium and team facility, had issued new COVID-related restrictions prohibiting contact sports for three weeks.
