Jags sign Groves, open without Harvey, Williams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -The Jacksonville Jaguars signed one of their two rookie defensive ends before training camp, but probably will open two-a-days without the other and both starting receivers.
Defensive end Quentin Groves, the team's second-round draft pick, signed a four-year, $3.3 million contract with the Jaguars on Friday. The team was still negotiating with first-round choice Derrick Harvey.
Maybe more concerning, receiver Reggie Williams sprained his right knee earlier in the week and will miss at least the first few days of camp.
The Jaguars were already without Jerry Porter, who had surgery last week to repair a torn hamstring and is expected to miss the entire preseason. Porter signed a six-year, $30 million contract in February and was supposed to give the team its first go-to receiver since Jimmy Smith retired. But he missed most of minicamp and organized team activities with hamstring problems.
Jacksonville planned to place Porter, tight end George Wrighster (knee), defensive end Jeremy Mincey (wrist) and safety Chad Nkang (wrist) on the physically unable to perform list. Nkang was still wearing a cast on his right wrist when he arrive at camp Friday.
The Jaguars also signed defensive end Mkristo Bruce, receiver Ryan Hoag and offensive tackle Leander Jordan, and waived rookie tight end Adam Bishop and first-year guard Pete McMahon.
Groves, out of Auburn, got a $1.355 million signing bonus.
Groves and Harvey are expected to bolster the team's lackluster pass rush and improve last year's sack total of 37. Jacksonville traded up 18 spots to get Harvey with the ninth overall pick in April, then added Groves with the 52nd selection.
Groves had 26 sacks at Auburn, tying the school record held by Gerald Robinson. Groves also had 117 tackles, 37 tackles for a loss and eight forced fumbles in four seasons.
He will be on the field when the Jaguars hold their first practice Saturday. Harvey, meanwhile, probably won't be there.
Although coach Jack Del Rio had been optimistic Harvey would sign before camp, negotiations have been slow since the eighth and 10th picks were unsigned and NFL rookie salaries are typically slotted.