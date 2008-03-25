Jags sign four players to one-year tender offers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tight end Greg Estandia, safety Jamaal Fudge and defensive ends Jeremy Mincey and James Wyche signed one-year tender offers with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday.
Estandia played in 10 games last season before injuring his shoulder and finishing the year on injured reserve. He caught nine passes for 136 yards.
Fudge had 10 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 14 games. He also played in both of the team's playoff games.
Mincey had 12 tackles and a sack in six games. Wyche spent the season on injured reserve because of a groin injury. Both defensive linemen could help the Jaguars replace Bobby McCray, who signed as a free agent with New Orleans.
