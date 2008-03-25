Jags sign four players to one-year tender offers

Published: Mar 25, 2008 at 10:48 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tight end Greg Estandia, safety Jamaal Fudge and defensive ends Jeremy Mincey and James Wyche signed one-year tender offers with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday.

Estandia played in 10 games last season before injuring his shoulder and finishing the year on injured reserve. He caught nine passes for 136 yards.

Fudge had 10 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 14 games. He also played in both of the team's playoff games.

Mincey had 12 tackles and a sack in six games. Wyche spent the season on injured reserve because of a groin injury. Both defensive linemen could help the Jaguars replace Bobby McCray, who signed as a free agent with New Orleans.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Saturday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders, RB Josh Jacobs agree to terms on one-year contract worth up to $12 million

The Las Vegas Raiders and RB Josh Jacobs have agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $12 million for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday
news

Niners QB Brock Purdy on Trey Lance being traded to Cowboys: 'I'm really happy for him'

With quarterback Trey Lance being traded to the Cowboys on Friday, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is "happy" and "excited" to see what Lance could do in Dallas.