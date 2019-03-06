Around the NFL

Jags safety Tashaun Gipson receiving trade interest

Published: Mar 06, 2019
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson is apparently a wanted man.

The Jaguars have fielded inquiries on Gipson and the belief is the seventh-year pro is available, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources informed of the situation.

Gipson, who turns 29 in August, has been a mainstay on the backend of Jacksonville's defense since joining the team in 2016 after four seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Over the past three seasons, he has started all 48 regular-season games and totaled 159 tackles, six interceptions and 16 passes defensed from the free safety position.

He is set to enter the 2019 season with two years remaining on his contract, which pays base salaries of $7.2 million in 2019 and $7 million in 2020, and Rapoport points out Gipson is due more than $8 million in 2019.

The Jaguars don't have much wiggle room with spending money and are projected to have $2.6 million in available cap space, according to Over the Cap, so a potential trade to free up space makes sense.

Still, the free-agent market will have plenty of options in the form of young and older veterans at the safety position should interested teams fail in attempts to acquire Gipson from the Jaguars.

The 2019 open market, which kicks off on March 13, features the likes of Earl Thomas, Landon Collins, Eric Weddle, Tyrann Mathieu, Kenny Vaccaro, Lamarcus Joyner and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, among others.

