Jags run away from Colts, win 44-17

Published: Jul 25, 2007 at 04:57 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 10, 2006) -- Fred Taylor slipped through the defensive line, cut right and gained 76 yards before Jason David caught up and made a touchdown-saving tackle.

"I wasn't warmed up yet," Taylor said.

Indeed, Taylor and the Jacksonville Jaguars were just getting started.

Maurice Jones-Drew ran for a career-high 166 yards and two TDs, Taylor added 131 yards and a score before leaving with a sore right hamstring and the Jaguars literally ran the Indianapolis Colts out of town and maybe out of contention for home-field advantage in the AFC with a surprising 44-17 victory Sunday.

The Jaguars (8-5) finished with 375 yards rushing -- tied for the second most in the NFL since the 1970 merger and the most since Cincinnati gained 407 yards against Denver on Oct. 22, 2000.

"I haven't seen anything like that since I watched NFL films," Jaguars defensive end Paul Spicer said.

The Colts (10-3) spent much of the week working on tackling, trying to solidify the league's worst run defense and solve their biggest weakness. Instead, they were worse than ever.

"I probably could have had 78 or so on two carries," Jacksonville defensive end Bobby McCray said. "They probably would have pulled me early to save me for next week."

The Jaguars expected to run the ball well -- they had 191 yards rushing in the first meeting -- but no one saw this coming.

It started with the first play, when Taylor took a handoff at the 6-yard line and nearly went the distance.

"He set the tone for us," coach Jack Del Rio said.

David finally knocked Taylor out of bounds, but Jones-Drew scored on the next play.

The Jags ran at will in the opening half, controlled the clock and kept Peyton Manning & Co. on the sideline -- executing the game plan to perfection. Taylor had all of his 131 yards at halftime, Drew had 118 and the Jaguars led 24-10.

It could have been worse.

Josh Scobee missed a field goal, David Garrard threw an interception in the end zone and Del Rio went for it on fourth-and-10 despite being in range for a long field goal.

Nonetheless, there was little the Jaguars could do wrong. They blocked a punt, harassed Manning most of the day and shut down the running game altogether (allowed 34 yards).

Even when Derrick Wimbush slipped trying to field the second half kickoff, Jones-Drew scooped it up and ran untouched 93 yards for a score and a 31-10 lead.

Jones-Drew ran so much -- the rookie finished with 303 all-purpose yards -- he started cramping up in the third quarter and had to get intravenous fluids.

With Taylor and Drew out of the game, Jacksonville turned to Alvin Pearman, who had 71 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

"It's hard for words to describe it," said Del Rio, who improved to 2-0 in his Reebok-issued sport coat and teal tie. "It was a great day running the ball, and I felt like we had some things that we'd be good at and we executed well."

The Jaguars beat Indianapolis for the first time since 2004 and improved their chances of returning to the postseason. The Colts had won three in a row in the series and were looking to clinch their fourth consecutive division title.

Now, they're trying to regroup from a third loss in four games and wondering whether they've gone from the leading candidate to secure the conference's No. 1 seed to a possible wild-card team.

"We need a convincing win where we can get our confidence and swagger back going into the last three games of the season and into the playoffs," linebacker Cato June said.

Indianapolis -- which finishes the season against Cincinnati, Houston and Miami -- knows what went wrong. The defense hasn't been able to stop the run all season.

The Colts gave up 251 yards on the ground in the first half -- nearly 100 yards more than they averaged giving up in the previous 12 games.

"The thing I told the team is that we will see what we are made of from here," said Colts coach Tony Dungy, whose team suffered its worst loss since a 41-0 drubbing against the New York Jets in the 2002 postseason. "It's fixable. We are going to have to get it fixed to get where we want to go."

Indianapolis' defensive woes overshadowed Marvin Harrison 's accomplishment. Harrison became the fourth player in NFL history with 1,000 receptions Sunday, joining Jerry Rice, Tim Brown and Cris Carter.

Harrison finished with six catches for 101 yards. Reggie Wayne had eight receptions for 110 yards. Manning finished 25-of-50 for 313 yards.

Manning and Harrison hooked up for a 42-yard gain on the game's opening play. It could have been a touchdown, but Manning badly underthrew Harrison. Three plays later, Brandon Stokley dropped a perfect pass in the end zone on third down -- a momentum-changer.

Then the Jags started to run -- and couldn't be stopped.

"We wanted to get to 400, but 375 isn't bad," Jones-Drew said.

Notes: Stokley injured his Achilles' tendon and did not return. ... Colts SS Antoine Bethea (shoulder) left the game early and did not return. ... The Bears also ran for 375 yards, doing it against Green Bay on Oct. 30, 1977. ... The Jags improved to 6-1 at home.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) ruled out for playoff game vs. Bills

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup versus the Buffalo Bills, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital, will continue rehab at home

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from a Buffalo hospital just nine days after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2 and will continue his rehabilitation at home and with the team, the Bills announced on Wednesday.

news

2022 playoffs: Having a big-play receiver has become crucial to NFL success

When the stakes soar and victory is on the line, having a big-play-generating, instant-offense-producing wideout on the field can make all the difference. Jeffri Chadiha digs into the impact of players like Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown and Ja'Marr Chase.

news

Super Bowl LVII dream matchups: Ranking the five clashes I'd most like to see in Arizona this February

As we head into the NFL playoffs, Kevin Patra ranks the five potential Super Bowl LVII matchups he'd most like to see. Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs vs. Jalen Hurts' Eagles in a battle of No. 1 seeds? Enticing ... but it's not No. 1 on this list!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE