Jags RG Williams sprains knee, but injury not considered serious

Published: Aug 28, 2008 at 04:59 PM

LANDOVER, Md. -- Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Maurice Williams sprained his right knee in the second quarter of Thursday night's preseason finale against the Washington Redskins.

Maurice Williams, G
Jacksonville Jaguars

Age: 29

Height: 6-5 Weight: 302

College: Michigan

Experience: 8th season

Coach Jack Del Rio said the injury was not serious and that Williams is expected to return to practice by Wednesday.

"He's going to be OK," Del Rio said after the Jaguars' 24-3 victory. "He could've returned to action. If we were playing (the regular season opener) in Tennessee, he probably would have come back and played, so that's good news."

Williams' leg bent awkwardly as it was caught in the pile at the end of a 1-yard run by Chauncey Washington.

Williams has played in 100 games over seven seasons for the Jaguars and has missed only one regular season game since 2002. He has started at right tackle, left tackle and right guard. He was slated to be the starting right guard this season.

In the fourth quarter, Jacksonville backup defensive tackle Jonathan Lewis sprained his left knee, but Del Rio said Lewis' injury was also not serious.

In the second quarter, Redskins rookie safety Kareem Moore, a sixth-round draft pick who has played well in the preseason, left the game with a strained left hamstring.

