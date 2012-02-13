Jags reportedly denied permission to interview receivers coach

Atlanta Falcons receivers coach Terry Robiskie was denied the chance to join Mike Mularkey's Jacksonville Jaguars staff, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday.
The newspaper cited an earlier report from The Florida Times-Union that recounted how new Jaguars head coach Mularkey and the team's general manager Gene Smith wanted Robiskie to come on board as receivers coach. Since it would have been a lateral move, the Falcons had the option of denying the Jaguars permission to speak with Robiskie, and they exercised the option.
The Jaguars already had taken Mularkey and former Atlanta quarterbacks coach Bob Bratkowski from the Falcons' staff. Bratkowski is the Jaguars' new offensive coordinator. Both of those moves are considered promotions and can't be blocked.