Jags rehab requirement might spark NFLPA grievance

"It is rubbing a group agents and the NFL Players Association the wrong way," Garafolo said. "One of the things that they are currently dealing with is the Jaguars have told their injured guys, the guys who were injured at the end of this past season, and were not medically cleared -- that they want them back in Jacksonville rehabbing for four days a week. Well, now the union and the agents are looking at this and saying, 'this is not part of the offseason program, you can't require this. You can't tell my guy he has to go back and rehab in Jacksonville.' So they are exploring the possibility of filing a grievance."