Jags' QB switch could harmfully impact MJD, Thomas

Here is the initial conspiracy theory floating around after the Jaguars released David Garrard on Tuesday: The Jaguars are going to tank the season in order to make a move to Los Angeles seem more feasible. I have my doubts about that, considering that most Jaguars fans I know applaud this move.
And I get why fans were down on Garrard, who was solid but not spectacular. When the Jaguars need to win a game, was Garrard the guy you wanted on your side leading that drive? Besides, this is Jacksonville, the home of Lynyrd Skynyrd, so they deserve the very best.
But what about the fantasy enthusiasts? Should we be happy about this move? Nobody was starting Garrard, but what about the other guys?
I am worried about Maurice Jones-Drew right now. While Garrard was unspectacular, he was consistent by missing only two starts over the last three years. Garrard's passing yards were down, but he was stable enough to let guys like MJD and Mike Sims-Walker be the fantasy stars.
Luke McCown has been injury-prone during his career, and he is one shot away from ushering in the Blaine Gabbert era -- which will happen at some point this season.
If you are still drafting, downgrade MJD and Mike Thomas a bit. My Week 1 rankings debut on Wednesday, so come back for that.
All right, who has questions?
Who should I start this week - 2 from A.Foster, F.Jackson, C.Benson, M.Ingram, J.Starks - Foster and......? Thanks - MJ Richardson (via Twitter)
A lot of interesting possibilities. Starks is a 50-50 guy with Ryan Grant right now. Benson just got out of jail, and I really like the improving Browns defense. Mark Ingram has a lot of upside, but we need to check out Sean Payton's rotation before committing to him. So that leaves Fred Jackson, who is the No. 1 guy in Buffalo. Start him.
Hey adam who do you think i should start in week 1, Sam Bradford home vs Philly or Ryan Fitzpatrick @ KC ? -- Andrew Lolli (via Twitter)
Good question, because the Eagles' 'Dream Team' defense should be pretty tough. That being said, Bradford is a more educated risk because St. Louis FC figures to throw the ball a ton. If Rex Grossman is available, you might want to consider him as a pickup. Yep, Rex Grossman.
I'm thinking about starting Tate as my flex over Steve Johnson, Grant, and Ocho. I'm thinking Houston is going to get up big, rest foster and Tate is going to break out for huge numbers. What do you think? - Johnny Albertson (via Facebook)
You are the guy who hits on 20 when you play blackjack, too, right? I love this, but … there is thinking and then there is over thinking, that is a huge risk my friend. I really like where your head is at, but the big chicken in me says to start Stevie Johnson. But if you do the Tate thing, let me know. Because I want to party with you.
Hey Adam, I'm in serious trouble with my RBs since Ryan Grant has to share his carries. I have AP as my number 1 and need a number 2 and a flex. options are: Marshawn Lynch, Tim Hightower, Ryan Grant and Thomas Jones (KC). Thanks for your time. -- Marius Gebauer (via Facebook)
First of all, if I don't say this often enough, thank you for your questions. Here is the deal, start Hightower at No. 2 (though I hate Mike Shanahan running backs) and then go with Thomas Jones as your flex guy. We are taking a cue from Johnny Albertson above and going with a backup in our starting lineup. I like Jones more because Todd Haley hates your fantasy team, and he cannot make Jamaal Charles owners that happy by going with him exclusively.
Hi Adam! With Manning out for week 1, should I start Aaron Hernandez (against Miami) or just start Clark? - Wouter Sies (via Facebook)
Hernandez is a great option, but put yourself in Kerry Collins' shoes -- well, not literally because that guy pulls a hamstring just putting his shoes on. But realize that the Colts had to simplify the offense. In fact, the Colts' new offense has just two pages on it right now. One page says "Throw it to Wayne" and the other says "Throw it to Clark." But recent reports suggest the Colts added a third page. It says "duck."
Hey Adam. I'm in a 14 man PPR league with individual return yardage. Drafted Arian Foster, Peyton Hillis, and LeGarrette Blount in the first 3 rounds, but it's left me vulnerable at WR. Do you think I made a mistake taking those 3 in PPR, and could the following keep me going at WR: Santana Moss, Julio Jones, AJ Green, Hines Ward, Pierre Garcon (might drop), and Devin Hester. Also, I have 3 QBs, who should I start week 1 and should I drop/trade one: Bradford vs Eagles (leaning towards this one while Eagles D is still gelling), Garrard vs Titans, or Flacco vs Steelers? Cheers! - Maurice Chai (via Facebook)
You sold out for running backs, and that is all right. You did really good with your guys. All three of those guys will start for you. Hillis is vastly underrated in PPR. And with Brandon Jackson out, he is going to see a lot of time on third downs, meaning his pass-catching numbers should still be good. One bummer about Blount (and I have him on like every team I own) is that he is not going to be in the mix for third down, so you will not get extra points there. But that is OK. Moss is going to be better than people expect, and A.J. Green is going to do well, so start him over Ward as your second receiver.
You are going to need to pick up another receiver. Hold on to Garcon for now. Keep an eye on Arrelious Benn because he -- not Mike Williams -- was supposed to be the most talented Bucs receiver last year.
Oh, and go with Flacco, Maurice.
