Jags' QB switch could harmfully impact MJD, Thomas

Hey Adam. I'm in a 14 man PPR league with individual return yardage. Drafted Arian Foster, Peyton Hillis, and LeGarrette Blount in the first 3 rounds, but it's left me vulnerable at WR. Do you think I made a mistake taking those 3 in PPR, and could the following keep me going at WR: Santana Moss, Julio Jones, AJ Green, Hines Ward, Pierre Garcon (might drop), and Devin Hester. Also, I have 3 QBs, who should I start week 1 and should I drop/trade one: Bradford vs Eagles (leaning towards this one while Eagles D is still gelling), Garrard vs Titans, or Flacco vs Steelers? Cheers! - Maurice Chai (via Facebook)

You sold out for running backs, and that is all right. You did really good with your guys. All three of those guys will start for you. Hillis is vastly underrated in PPR. And with Brandon Jackson out, he is going to see a lot of time on third downs, meaning his pass-catching numbers should still be good. One bummer about Blount (and I have him on like every team I own) is that he is not going to be in the mix for third down, so you will not get extra points there. But that is OK. Moss is going to be better than people expect, and A.J. Green is going to do well, so start him over Ward as your second receiver.