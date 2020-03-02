Around the NFL

Jags plan to use franchise tag on Yannick Ngakoue

Published: Mar 02, 2020 at 12:04 AM

Yannick Ngakoue no longer wants to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team plans to keep him around for one more season.

The 24-year-old edge rusher tweeted Monday morning he has no interest in a long-term deal in Jacksonville.

"The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long-term contract in Jacksonville," Ngakoue wrote. "Duval, I love you and gave you guys everything I got. I'm thankful for the journey and look forward to continuing my career elsewhere."

The Jaguars, however, will steal a line from Lee Corso: Not so fast, my friend.

The team plans to use the franchise tag on Ngakoue, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Ngakoue's tweet indicates he could be in for a battle with the front office. The edge rusher skipped offseason workouts last offseason in hopes of a new long-term solution before relenting to playing on the final year of his contract.

A third-round pick, Ngakoue has outperformed his deal in every way imaginable. He outplayed Dante Fowler, a former first-round pick, for three years, and generated 37.5 sacks in four seasons in Jacksonville.

Now he wants the long-term, guaranteed money security that comes with the type of player he's proven to be. The edge rusher owns a dominant first step, is relentless to the quarterback, and still has room to grow. Brinks doesn't own enough trucks to hold all the money Ngakoue would make if he were to hit the open market as a true free agent.

While Rapoport notes that the Jags' plan for Ngakoue to play for them in 2020, a holdout could ensue that potentially leads to a trade. We witnessed Jalen Ramsey force his way out of Jacksonville last season.

Tagging Ngakoue gives the Jags the opportunity to trade his rights to the highest bidder, who -- like Dee Ford and Frank Clark a year ago -- would then pay the pass rusher his new, big-money deal. Would the Jags stand firm and force Ngakoue to play for them or sit out all of 2020 without being paid if he truly wants out?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans GM Jon Robinson: Julio Jones trade 'a move that we needed to make'

Titans GM Jon Robinson swung a massive, landscape-altering trade to acquire star WR ﻿Julio Jones﻿, which puts his club in a position to field a devastating offense. Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Robinson said the addition is a perfect match in the Tennessee offense. 
news

Cowboys experimenting with first-round pick Micah Parsons in designated pass rusher role

In an effort to improve a woeful defense, Dallas is experimenting with Micah Parsons﻿ at defensive end. New DC Dan Quinn plans to utilize the rookie's diverse skill set in his "DPR" position in addition to MLB duties.
news

Saints coach Sean Payton planning to build offense 'a little bit' around QB who wins starting gig

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton revealed how the offense will look after Drew Brees' retirement, but everything depends on who wins the offseason QB battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.
news

New Titans WR Julio Jones will don No. 2 jersey

As former Atlanta Falcons star receiver Julio Jones joins the second team in his storied NFL career, he will don No. 2 for the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Mason Rudolph wants to be with Steelers, not concerning himself with anything beyond 2021

The QB1 spot is set for 2021, but fourth-year QB Mason Rudolph is eager to prove he belongs in Pittsburgh beyond the 2021 season.
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott will be full-go for training camp next month

When the Dallas Cowboys open up training camp in Oxnard, Calif., next month, coach Mike McCarthy expects ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ to be full-go: "The anticipation would be for him to go every day is the outlook."
news

Julio Jones thanks Falcons, city of Atlanta for 'an amazing 10 years'

As the ﻿Julio Jones﻿ era comes to an end in Atlanta, the man himself took a moment to say goodbye.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown says he'll remain No. 11 as Julio Jones declines jersey offer

Julio Jones will be wearing a new number for the first time in his NFL career now that he's in Tennessee. Titans WR A.J. Brown announced that he'll stay No. 11 after Jones declined his jersey offer.
news

Roundup: Niners OL Justin Skule, DB Tarvarius Moore suffer significant injuries

It's only early June, but the injury bug has already arrived in Santa Clara. Two 49ers, offensive lineman ﻿Justin Skule﻿ and defensive back ﻿Tarvarius Moore﻿, suffered significant injuries during Monday's OTAs session.
news

Falcons HC Arthur Smith on Julio Jones: 'I don't worry about players I never coached'

His new employer may have traded Julio Jones to his old employer, but Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is focused on moving full speed ahead following the blockbuster trade with the Titans.
news

Tom Brady participates in most of Buccaneers' Tuesday minicamp session

In pursuit of ring No. 8, Tom Brady made sure he was present and involved during the start of Bucs' mandatory minicamp.
news

Titans restructuring QB Ryan Tannehill's contract to facilitate Julio Jones trade

To make the ﻿Julio Jones﻿ trade work financially, the Tennessee Titans needed to do some accounting. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Titans are doing a simple restructure of QB ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿'s contract.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW