Jags plan to deploy no-huddle offense more in 2016

Published: Jun 04, 2016 at 10:26 AM
Kevin Patra

The Jacksonville Jaguars are poised to employs one of the more explosive offenses in the NFL, they plan to also deploy a faster paced attack.

Jags offensive coordinator Greg Olson said this week he plans on putting Blake Bortles in the no-huddle more often.

"When we evaluated the end of the season, we thought one of the things Blake was pretty comfortable with was our two-minute package so we've incorporated (more) of that," Olson said, via the Florida Times-Union.

The Jags surprisingly utilized no-huddle sparingly last season. Bortles attempted less than 40 passes without a huddle, but threw two touchdowns to no interceptions.

It's a natural progression for the third-year quarterback to take more control of the offense, which he'll presumably have in the no-huddle game.

"He's getting better," Olson added of Bortles. "(We're) excited right now where he's at mentally and where he's at physically. It's been a good five days of OTAs for Blake. He'd be the first guy to say he's not there yet, but he's certainly miles ahead of where he was at this time last year, which is to be expected."

With a passing attack that includes one of the top young receiver tandems in Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns and pass-catching tight end Julius Thomas, the Jags offense is primed for a big 2016. No-huddle could give that attack an added dimension.

