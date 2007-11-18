Jags' Peterson out indefinitely after breaking hand

Published: Nov 18, 2007 at 12:05 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars linebacker Mike Peterson, the team's top tackler and locker room leader, broke his right hand Sunday against the San Diego Chargers and will be sidelined indefinitely.

It was another devastating injury for the ninth-year pro from Florida.

Peterson, who entered Sunday's game with 108 tackles, missed 11 games last season after tearing a chest muscle.

He was slumped over at his locker after Jacksonville's 24-17 victory Sunday and declined to comment. Several players and coaches stopped by to console him.

"He broke it in several places and the question will be whether or not four or five weeks from now he can play with a big club or not," Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio said. "We'll have to assess that. Right now, he's definitely going to be out for a few weeks."

Without Peterson, the Jaguars probably will move outside linebacker Daryl Smith into the middle and insert rookie and second-round pick Justin Durant into the starting lineup.

The Jaguars also could be without cornerback Rashean Mathis next week against Buffalo. Mathis strained his groin in the first half and did not return.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (finger) cleared for full return

Russell Wilson is back. The Seahawks' star QB was officially cleared for a full return Monday after missing four weeks with a finger injury. 
news

Bears expected to activate RB David Montgomery off IR ahead of game vs. Steelers

Chicago will get backfield reinforcement ahead of Monday night's game against the Steelers. The Bears are expected to activate running back ﻿David Montgomery﻿ from injured reserve.
news

NFL Week 9's biggest decisions: Brandon Staley's, Mike Vrabel's fourth-down calls pay off

Despite a recent string of failed fourth-down attempts, Brandon Staley's continued aggressive approach paid off for the Chargers on Sunday. The NGS team digs into several of the biggest decisions from Week 9.
news

Fantasy Football waiver wire targets for Week 10 of 2021 NFL season

Michael F. Florio breaks down which players you should target on the waiver wire ahead of Week 10 of the 2021 NFL Fantasy Football season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW