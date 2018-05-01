Around the NFL

Jags owner wants Wembley to host future Super Bowl

Published: May 01, 2018
Jaguars owner Shahid Khan has a vision for Wembley Stadium in London.

Khan, whose team has played a game overseas each season since 2013, recently placed a multimillion-dollar bid to purchase the world famous sporting arena.

And the billionaire owner now has an eye on utilizing the stadium to host two high-profile events, according to a report from BBC Sport.

"Our role would be to provide a world-class venue," said Khan, who also owns Fulham Football Club. "[The Football Association] will have a pool of money of about £600m that can be invested into the core mission of the FA, which is English football and their ultimate goal of winning a World Cup.

"Wembley is a great stadium and you want to get it configured to hold Super Bowl and World Cup finals."

According to the BBC Sport report, Khan said it would be "premature" for discussions on the Super Bowl being played in London.

The World Cup, however, is an entirely different matter when considering the roots of soccer in Europe.

"Wembley is the essence, the cradle of English football," Khan told BBC Sport. "We would very much like for England matches and cup finals to be played at Wembley, that is the DNA. We want to keep the original mission of Wembley alive. Frankly, that's what gives Wembley its value."

In 2015, the Jaguarsextended an agreement to play at least one game at Wembley Stadium through 2020 as part of the NFL's international series.

The Jaguars will face off against the Eagles at Wembley on Oct. 28 during the 2018 regular season.

