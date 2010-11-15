Jags make the list, but original 'Hail Mary' remains best ever

There have been some great ones over the years. In fact, the Falcons have won more on these end-of-the-game bombs than any other team, so much so that they had a name for the play: Big Ben. They've even done it in three different decades. Michael Haynes' grab to beat the 49ers in 1991 (and subsequently knock the 49ers out of the playoff race) did not make the cut. Although, it almost made it based on the sheer fact that a 22-year old Brett Favre came running into the camera shot with a really bad beanie on, despite the fact he'd done nothing but chew on sunflower seeds and hold a clipboard all day. The legendary Billy Joe Tolliver threw that ball.