Jags look to break long streak without 1,000-yard WR

As the Florida Times-Union points out, the Jacksonville Jaguars have not had a 1,000-yard wide receiver since Jimmy Smith in 2005.
Let that sink in for a moment.
But the point the Jaguars are trying to make is that the past is behind them. With a new cadre of weapons and the growth of projected sophomore standouts like Marqise Lee and Allen Robinson (both second-round picks), the hope is that they've never been closer.
Quarterback Blake Bortles, who has had an excellent preseason, adds into the prospect that their streak may finally die in 2015.
"It's not beyond the realm of happening," receivers coach Jerry Sullivan said via The Times-Union. "I'm not going to make any predictions, but if we take care of our business, things will take care of itself in that light."
Sullivan, now in his third year with the Jaguars, has a tremendous track record at the position and will play a big role in this quest as well.
Getting a 1,000-yard wide receiver is not as important as it might have been between 2007 to 2013 when a passing explosion truly overtook the NFL. The 2013 Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl with Golden Tate (898 yards) as their leading wide receiver.
Still, this is something of a proving grounds for a team that has looked less than capable over the past decade. Dave Caldwell, the team's general manager, has done a great job of putting the right pieces together -- why else would we even be talking about a possible 1,000-yard wideout?
The challenge, though, will be in execution.