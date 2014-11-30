Jags launch 21-point comeback to edge Giants

Published: Nov 30, 2014 at 09:09 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Josh Scobee kicked a 33-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining, and the Jacksonville Jaguars rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the New York Giants 25-24 on Sunday.

The Jaguars (2-10) ended a four-game losing streak and dealt the Giants (3-9) a seventh consecutive loss that could raise more questions about coach Tom Coughlin's future.

The Giants dominated the first half, scoring 21 points in the second quarter and looking like they would notch their first victory since early October.

But Jacksonville played like a different team after the break, especially on defense. Geno Hayes forced Eli Manning to fumble early in the third, and teammate J.T. Thomas recovered in the end zone.

Rookie Aaron Colvin returned a fumble 41 yards for a touchdown in the fourth. It was the first time in franchise history that Jacksonville scored two defensive touchdowns in the same game.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

Relive Blake Bortles' performance against the Giants with Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos, Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller agree to terms on one-year, $9.5 million deal

Not long after landing in free agency, ﻿former Bears CB Kyle Fuller is heading to the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
news

Giants signing WR Kenny Golladay to four-year, $72 million deal

The New York Giants are signing wide receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ to a four-year, $72 million deal, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Keanu Neal, Cowboys agree to terms on one-year, $5 million deal

Free-agent safety Keanu Neal has agreed to terms on a one-year, $5 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Saints safety Marcus Williams accepts franchise tag for 2021 season

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams has accepted his franchise tag tender for the 2021 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW