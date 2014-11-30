Jags launch 21-point comeback to edge Giants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Josh Scobee kicked a 33-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining, and the Jacksonville Jaguars rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the New York Giants 25-24 on Sunday.
The Jaguars (2-10) ended a four-game losing streak and dealt the Giants (3-9) a seventh consecutive loss that could raise more questions about coach Tom Coughlin's future.
The Giants dominated the first half, scoring 21 points in the second quarter and looking like they would notch their first victory since early October.
But Jacksonville played like a different team after the break, especially on defense. Geno Hayes forced Eli Manning to fumble early in the third, and teammate J.T. Thomas recovered in the end zone.
Rookie Aaron Colvin returned a fumble 41 yards for a touchdown in the fourth. It was the first time in franchise history that Jacksonville scored two defensive touchdowns in the same game.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press