Jags' Jalen Ramsey in Houston to see back specialist

Published: Oct 07, 2019 at 03:31 AM
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson posted a picture Sunday night with Jalen Ramsey in Houston. Now we know why the Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback was in Texas while his team played in North Carolina.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Ramsey is in Houston to see a back specialist this morning, at the request of the team, for the injury that has kept him out the last two games, per a source informed of the situation.

Coach Doug Marrone noted last week that the star corner would likely see a specialist for the nagging back issue.

Watson posted a picture with Ramsey and agent David Mulugheta, who reps both players.

RIGHT NOW: FamilyTies! 💯🤞🏾

Rapoport noted that the Jags have not considered trade offers over the last week or so for Ramsey, but the corner's request to be shipped out of Jacksonville still stands. Whether that wish is ever granted could hinge on the results of his appointment in Houston.

