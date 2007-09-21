Jags' Henderson could miss first game in 6-year career

Published: Sep 21, 2007 at 08:51 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars defensive tackle John Henderson missed his third consecutive practice Friday and was listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at Denver.

Henderson, a two-time Pro Bowler who has not missed a game in his six-year career, suffered a concussion last week against Atlanta. He returned to the game later, then had to be helped to the locker room with what team officials called "heat-related issues."

If Henderson does not play, backup Rob Meier likely will start alongside Marcus Stroud.

The Jaguars have been banged up along the defensive line in recent weeks, with Stroud (ankle) and ends Paul Spicer (back) and Reggie Hayward (Achilles' tendon) still recovering from injuries.

Jacksonville, though, should have defensive tackle Tony McDaniel available for the first time this season. McDaniel sprained his left knee in the preseason and sat out the first two games. He returned to practice last week and was listed as probable Friday.

Cornerback Brian Williams (ankle) also missed practice Friday but was listed as probable.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 10 Thursday inactives: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) expected to miss Week 10 game vs. Texans

Bengals WR Tee Higgins, who injured his hamstring in practice on Wednesday, did not practice today  and is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ready for return to field: 'It's been a long, long 10 months'

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray talked with reporters on Thursday ahead of his first start since tearing his ACL in December 2022.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 10: C.J. Stroud leapfrogs Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence

How high does C.J. Stroud rise in Nick Shook's QB Index after a historic Week 9 performance? Where does Joshua Dobbs land coming off his heroic Vikings debut? Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.