Jags' Henderson could miss first game in 6-year career

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars defensive tackle John Henderson missed his third consecutive practice Friday and was listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at Denver.
Henderson, a two-time Pro Bowler who has not missed a game in his six-year career, suffered a concussion last week against Atlanta. He returned to the game later, then had to be helped to the locker room with what team officials called "heat-related issues."
If Henderson does not play, backup Rob Meier likely will start alongside Marcus Stroud.
The Jaguars have been banged up along the defensive line in recent weeks, with Stroud (ankle) and ends Paul Spicer (back) and Reggie Hayward (Achilles' tendon) still recovering from injuries.
Jacksonville, though, should have defensive tackle Tony McDaniel available for the first time this season. McDaniel sprained his left knee in the preseason and sat out the first two games. He returned to practice last week and was listed as probable Friday.
Cornerback Brian Williams (ankle) also missed practice Friday but was listed as probable.
