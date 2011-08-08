Jags' Haslam waived but expected to return to team on IR

Published: Aug 08, 2011 at 06:50 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Backup offensive lineman Kevin Haslam will be placed on season-ending injured reserve after sustaining a knee injury during the Jaguars' scrimmage.

Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio said Haslam injured the medial collateral ligament and "some other things" in his left knee Saturday when he twisted his knee while falling into a pile. Del Rio said "we're talking months, not days or weeks" before Haslam will be ready to play again.

Haslam was waived/injured Monday, but he's expected to clear waivers and be placed on IR. The Jaguars also waived rookie guard Troy White and signed rookie offensive lineman Rob McGill, who was cut one day earlier by the Atlanta Falcons.

Haslam, a 6-foot-5, 304-pound guard/tackle from Rutgers, was one of three undrafted rookies to make the roster last season. He played in five games, but he ended the year on IR because of a hand injury.

