Jags hail hiring of Lamping as pivotal in 'rebirth' of franchise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former St. Louis Cardinals executive Mark Lamping as team president.
Lamping, who spent the last four years as president and CEO of MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, will be in charge of all non-football facets of the organization. He will report directly to owner Shahid Khan.
Khan called the hiring "a very important and exciting development in the rebirth" of the franchise.
A St. Louis native, Lamping served Anheuser-Busch in a variety of capacities from 1981 to 1993. In 1994, he was named president of the Cardinals and was responsible for business and facility operations.
Recently, Lamping oversaw development, construction and operation of the new Meadowlands stadium. He helped bring Super Bowl XLVIII to MetLife Stadium in 2014.
