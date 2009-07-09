Jags get deal done with draft pick Thomas, cut ties with Lowry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed fourth-round draft pick wide receiver Mike Thomas and released defensive back Calvin Lowry.
Thomas is the second of the team's nine selections to sign a contract this year.
A four-year starter at Arizona as a receiver and return specialist, Thomas finished as the Pac-10's all-time leader in receptions with 259. He was third in school history with 3,231 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns.
Lowry was signed by the Jaguars in December and was inactive for the final two games. He played in 43 games for Tennessee and Denver.
