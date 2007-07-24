Jags, fifth-round pick Landri agree to deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -Defensive tackle Derek Landri and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a contract Tuesday, ensuring the rookie will be on the field when training camp begins Saturday.
Landri, a fifth-round pick from Notre Dame, is hoping to earn a roster spot behind starters Marcus Stroud and John Henderson.
The Jags have two draft picks left to sign: first-rounder Reggie Nelson, a safety who already has earned a starting spot, and second-round selection Justin Durant.
The 6-foot-2, 282-pound Landri had 38 starts at nose guard for the Irish. He finished his college career with 161 tackles and 10.5 sacks.
As a senior, Landri had 15.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He also set a school record with four blocked kicks and became just the second player in NCAA history to block two extra point attempts in a game.