Jags' Durant ruled out against Colts with ankle sprain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Justin Durant will miss his second consecutive game because of a sprained left ankle.
Durant was ruled out Friday, meaning he won't play against Indianapolis on Sunday.
Durant injured his ankle Sept. 19 at San Diego and sat out last week's game against Philadelphia. Russell Allen is expected to fill in for him against the Colts.
Safety Sean Considine (hamstring) missed practice Friday and was listed as doubtful.
Cornerback Rashean Mathis (thigh) and defensive tackle Landon Cohen (knee) are probable.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press