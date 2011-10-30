Jags defenders complain of dirty play by Texans after loss

It seems like the NFL can't go a week without someone accusing someone else of playing dirty football.
The latest accusations were made by the Jacksonville Jaguars about the Houston Texans after Sunday's 24-14 loss.
"I still don't like them, and I have no respect for them at all," Jaguars defensive tackle Terrance Knighton said, according to the Houston Chronicle. "It was just the dirty stuff they were doing. I don't want to get into specifics; I just don't like them.
"I'm not going to get into names or anything like that, but we play them again," Knighton added.
Knighton actually got the war of words going last week, telling The Florida Times-Union: "I hate Houston; I hate the Texans. That's probably the team I hate most in the league. I don't know, they have an arrogance about them I just can't stand. We watched the bad game last year, I just got angry, and I'm ready to go out there and get that bad taste out of my mouth."
"They're some nasty guys," Mincey said. "I was on the ground, and some guy stepped on my head. They're very dirty."
Mincey also declined to name names, or to retaliate.
"I'm not going to stoop to their level and cheap-shot anybody," he said. "All of them aren't like that. It's just a few guys. I can't pinpoint anybody. I just got cheap-shotted a few times."