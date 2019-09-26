Around the NFL

Jags CB Jalen Ramsey: 'My trade request still stands'

Published: Sep 26, 2019 at 01:09 PM
Jeremy Bergman

Jalen Ramsey isn't making noise at the Jacksonville Jaguars facility this week. The cornerback was sidelined by illness and a back injury before leaving the team to attend the birth of his second child in Nashville.

But Ramsey is making himself heard on the airwaves.

Speaking on UNINTERRUPTED & Sirius XM/17 Weeks Podcast for the second time in as many weeks since requesting a trade out of Jacksonville, Ramsey confirmed that he was indeed sick this week and that his trade request still stands.

"I'm not sure if I've played my final game for the Jags yet or not, but my trade request still stands," Ramsey said. "For me, respect is a huge thing. I kind of touched on it a little back in last week's podcast. Once respect is lost for both parties, I think it is time to part ways.

"I'm going to continue being a top corner in this league for years to come. The money will come, but money isn't everything. Peace and happiness means a lot more than the money."

Ramsey requested a trade from the Jaguars following their Week 2 loss in Houston after a sideline blowup with Jags coach Doug Marrone. The corner, whose rookie deal expires after the 2020 season, played in Jacksonville's Week 3 win over Tennessee after the trade rumors emerged and spoke at length Thursday on the emotions surrounding what might have been his last game in a Jags uniform.

"I'll say the emotion really came from the unknowns," Ramsey explained. "Not knowing if that was gonna be the last game with my teammates, not knowing how the fans would interact out there. Would I be getting boos out there? Would I be getting cheers out there? Just not knowing the speculation and all the talk going on and leading up to it, and not knowing how focused my teammates would remain through all the distractions that everyone tried to create.

"We were just kind of living in the moment, sinking in the moment of, man, if this was the last one, it's been an honor to play alongside those guys. It's been a good ride. It's been a fun few years playing alongside those guys."

Ramsey added that he told teammates that he had asked for a trade before such reports emerged. The corner said "there was not one teammate that did not show their support" for him.

Amid his trade drama, Ramsey was saddled with an illness on Monday and told Jacksonville he could not practice. Ramsey said on Thursday's podcast that he was "truly sick" with the flu. The corner added in detail that he threw up four times on Monday, had what he called "the s---s" and needed IVs to get back to full health.

"That wasn't fake as people might think," Ramsey said.

Ramsey was then added to the injury report Wednesday with a back injury.

It's unclear whether Ramsey will be active for Jacksonville's Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos this Sunday. He has not practiced all week and is currently not with the team as he awaits the birth of his second child; Jags coach Doug Marrone released a statement Wednesday supporting Ramsey's decision to be with his family in Nashville for the birth. Ramsey was listed as DNP the last two days on Jacksonville's injury report with "back/personal reasons."

There has been little to no movement on a Ramsey trade since last Thursday night when it was presumed a move out of Jacksonville was imminent.

